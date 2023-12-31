For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.(ATV Hungary / Heti Naplo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN) - A Holocaust survivor celebrated a milestone birthday.

Lily Ebert turned 100 years old this week.

For the special occasion, Ebert celebrated with her family and friends in London.

King Charles sent her a bouquet of flowers and a letter saying, “Your extraordinary strength of spirit, resilience, and courage is admired more than I can possibly say.”

The Israeli ambassador also paid Ebert a special visit by wishing her a happy birthday.

Ebert is a survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. She has shared her experiences throughout the years after surviving the Holocaust.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With many of us gathering with family and friends, the trend is likely to continue.
‘Potpourri’ of illnesses spreading across East Texas
11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Quavon Leeshun Adams and Shabana Lashelle Lawson
2 arrested in connection with Palestine shooting, alleged narcotics trafficking
Pea Picker Books in Tyler is selling all their stock, even hardbacks, for a dollar each.
Owner of longtime Tyler bookstore explains decision to close down

Latest News

FILE - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills,...
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the...
Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl
Tequita Dudley with Longview Transit
2 East Texas organizations offering free rides on New Year's Eve
This photo provided by the Bronxville, N.Y., Police Department shows Watson Morgan, a sergeant...
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant