For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Couple plans wedding in East Texas on day of total eclipse

East Texas News Weekend’s Avery Niles speaks with Caroline Allen and Vincent Worley, who are tying the knot on April 8th, the day of the total solar eclipse.
By Avery Niles
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas News Weekend’s Avery Niles speaks with Caroline Allen and Vincent Worley, who are tying the knot on April 8th, which is also the day of the total solar eclipse. Hear from the couple a little bit about their love story: how they unknowingly booked their wedding on the biggest day of the year in East Texas and how they are embracing it.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Authorities release name of woman killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
2 East Texas organizations offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

East Texas News Weekend’s Avery Niles speaks with Caroline Allen and Vincent Worley, who are...
WebXtra: Couple plans wedding in East Texas on day of total eclipse
Entering into a new year can spark excitement, aptly represented by the whistling sound of a...
Experts give holiday firework safety tips for East Texans
Tequita Dudley with Longview Transit
2 East Texas organizations offering free rides on New Year's Eve
Volunteers prepare fresh vegetables donated by the Dewey Prairie Garden for distribution at...
Texans grapple with numerous challenges, yet many are actively seeking solutions