Coleman powers Texas A&M to 79-54 victory over Prairie View A&M

Henry Coleman III totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds to power Texas A&M to a 79-54 victory over Prairie View A&M
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds to power Texas A&M to a 79-54 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

Coleman made 9 of 12 shots but only 2 of 7 free throws in posting his fifth double-double of the season for the Aggies (9-4).

Wade Taylor IV scored 14 with four assists for Texas A&M but he was just 1 for 7 from 3-point range. Taylor needs one more 3-pointer to become the seventh Aggie to reach 150 in a career. Andersson Garcia totaled 11 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. Garcia, a senior, had a career-best 19 rebounds in a victory over Houston Christian last time out. Jace Carter had 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

Coleman sank his first eight shots from the floor but missed 2 of 3 free throws, scoring 17 to put Texas A&M out in front 29-10 with 7:36 left before halftime. He had 20 points and seven rebounds at the half and the Aggies led 34-21. Coleman made 9 of 11 shots while his teammates hit 4 of 19.

Hayden Hefner and Taylor scored seven points apiece and the Aggies pushed their lead to 56-33 with 11:48 left to play. Garcia made two free throws with 6:54 remaining to give Texas A&M its biggest lead at 70-44.

Javontae Hopkins scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (5-8), who have lost three in a row and six of seven.

Texas A&M plays host to LSU on Jan. 6 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Prairie View A&M plays the fourth of five consecutive road games Jan. 6, when the Panthers open Southwestern Athletic Conference play at Grambling.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

