SFA rolls over New Orleans 80-51

In college basketball, the SFA Lumberjacks were back at home Friday night, coming off the Christmas break to welcome New Orleans to the Sawmill.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
As it turned out, a decent crowd was on hand to root on the Jacks, considering that the majority of the student body is off campus enjoying the holiday break.

The Lumberjacks were looking to get an early jump on New Orleans, but it would be the Privateers coming out pumped, shooting in the high percentile and getting some threes to drop. New Orleans would take a 15-4 lead.

Clayton Southwick was trying to get the offense sparked as on back-to-back possessions he got inside the paint.

The Lumberjack offense would then begin to rally. Sadaidriene Hall finished a nice feed with a layup.

The Lumberjacks would take the lead 28-22 going into the half and would increase that lead throughout the second. So, despite a slow start, the Lumberjacks defeated New Orleans, 80-51.

