For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police: Waco man arrested after strangling woman, making Facebook post about incident

(Pixabay)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after authorities determined a man strangled a woman and later made a Facebook post about the incident, police say.

Kevin Eugene Reese has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

On Dec. 27, 2023, officers were sent to a local hospital to check on a patient that arrived at the facility on Dec. 26, 2023, unresponsive.

Police say the patient was identified as 25-year-old Queen Tinisha Louise Brooks and was declared brain dead on Dec. 29, 2023.

Waco police say they started an investigation in regard to a Facebook post found on Reese’s social media account about wrapping his hands around a woman’s neck for Christmas with an angry emoji.

It was determined that Reese strangled Brooks, and he was later arrested, police say.

The incident is being investigated as Waco’s 14th homicide investigation of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Authorities release name of woman killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
Pea Picker Books in Tyler is selling all their stock, even hardbacks, for a dollar each.
Owner of longtime Tyler bookstore explains decision to close down
2 East Texas organizations offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Entering into a new year can spark excitement, aptly represented by the whistling sound of a...
Experts give holiday firework safety tips for East Texans
Tequita Dudley with Longview Transit
2 East Texas organizations offering free rides on New Year's Eve
Volunteers prepare fresh vegetables donated by the Dewey Prairie Garden for distribution at...
Texans grapple with numerous challenges, yet many are actively seeking solutions
2 East Texas organizations offering free rides on New Year’s Eve
Boil water notice rescinded for New London Water System