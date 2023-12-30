For Your Service
National Cutting Horse Association hosts cutting horse show in Lufkin
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After being away for a few years, the National Cutting Horse Association is hosting their free cutting horse show at the George H. Henderson Expo center in Lufkin Friday through Sunday.

With two-and-a-half minutes on the clock, out comes the competitor.

National Cutting Horse Association Organizer Kirk Mathis said, “He’s going to try to cut three cows and so what he’s doing is, he’s going to ride into the herd, he’s going to try to bring one cow out and keep that cow from getting back into the herd with the rest of the cows.”

The cutting horse show brings in over 250 contestants, including professionals, amateurs and youth.

Contestants travel from various cities in Texas, many of our surrounding states, and further.

“They pay to enter, and they win prize money if they win your class, and you also win points that counts towards your NCHA standing, so that end of the year whoever has the most points is the winner of their particular class,” said Mathis.

Sitting number two in the world today, Brea Collier takes pride in competing in the cutting horse show.

“It’s like family here. We all are competing against each other, but at the end of the day we’re all here for each other,” said Collier.

Contestant Bradey Davis has competed in cutting horse competitions most of his life.

“I’m just glad we’re having more cuttings in East Texas, like here in Lufkin. There’s a strong horse connection in East Texas and we’ve kind of lost some of the show out here,” said Davis.

The top 15 contestants in the world will go to Fort Worth in the summer to compete in the finals.

“The biggest thing is you have to have is a team that’s supporting you,” said Collier.

The cutting horse show began Friday and will start at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, December 31. It is free to the public at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin.

