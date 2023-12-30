Nacogdoches Fire Department share fire extinguisher safety tips

EAST TEXAS, (KTRE) - When it comes to handling emergencies, having the right knowledge and tools can make a difference. In case of fire, this can save homes and lives from being destroyed.

Nacogdoches Fire Department Firefighter Mason King says the first step is knowing how to use it.

“I’d say it’s vital. A relatively small cooking fire, if you have a fire extinguisher you can put it out without too much hassle. If the fire grows obviously there can be significant property damage and risk to life,” says King.

According to fire safety technology company En Gauge incorporated, when a fire extinguisher is used on a fire in the U.S, 75% of the time the fire department is not needed to put it out.

“Utilizing the fire extinguisher, we have an acronym, it’s P.A.S.S, so the ‘P’ in P.A.S.S is pull, so I’m going to pull my pin out, take my hose and aim at the base of the fire, squeeze my handle, and then I’ll sweep with my nozzle to put the fire out,” says King.

King says something just as important as knowing how to use a fire extinguisher is knowing when to replace it.

King recommends replacing the extinguisher after the very first use, no matter how big or small of a fire.

“They have a gauge with green right in the middle and there’s a little indicator needle and you want the needle to be in the green. That and if it’s excessively old. If you have any corrosion on the canister itself,” says King.

King says while fire extinguishers can help with fires, the goal should be to get away from the fire as soon as possible.

Fire extinguishers should only be used when a fire is in an incipient, relatively small stage.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.