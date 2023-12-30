Killeen police, Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting that left suspect in critical condition

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that left the suspect in critical condition early this week, according to police.

On Dec. 26, 2023, at around 12:24 p.m. officers were sent to the 800 block of Adela Street on reports of a burglary of a habitation in progress.

When officers arrived, police say they found a woman holding a knife and told her multiple times to drop the weapon.

Shortly after, the woman lunged at an officer and the officer shot his firearm, hitting the woman, police say.

The woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition, according to police.

Texas Rangers responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

On Dec. 27, 2023, a criminal case against the woman was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and the woman, identified as 44-year-old Michele Ero, was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey issued a warrant for Ero’s arrest.

KPD says they have put the officer on administrative leave per protocol and will conduct an internal investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.