For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Google agreed Thursday, Dec. 28, to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit claiming that it continued spying on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private browsing” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit alleging that it spied on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.

The class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 said Google misled users into believing that it wouldn’t track their internet activities while using incognito mode. It argued that Google’s advertising technologies and other techniques continued to catalog details of users’ site visits and activities despite their use of supposedly “private” browsing.

Plaintiffs also charged that Google’s activities yielded an “unaccountable trove of information” about users who thought they’d taken steps to protect their privacy.

The settlement, reached Thursday, must still be approved by a federal judge. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the suit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of users; lawyers for the plaintiffs said they expect to present the court with a final settlement agreement by Feb. 24.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
With many of us gathering with family and friends, the trend is likely to continue.
‘Potpourri’ of illnesses spreading across East Texas
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Bryson Devonte Lacey and Xavier John Hill
2 charged with murder in connection with Hopkins County fentanyl death
Smith County Jail
Female Smith County inmate becomes non-responsive, later dies at hospital

Latest News

Pea Picker Books in Tyler is selling all their stock, even hardbacks, for a dollar each.
Owner of longtime Tyler bookstore explains decision to close down
From homes to workplaces, knowing how to handle a fire extinguisher could be the difference...
Nacogdoches Fire Department share fire extinguisher safety tips
Sunday will mark four years since Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot and...
Remembering fallen Panola County deputy Chris Dickerson four years after his line of duty death
Cutting Horse Show comes back to Lufkin
National Cutting Horse Association hosts cutting horse show in Lufkin
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted