Gaddy has 24 as Tarleton State beats Loyola Marymount 79-66

Led by Kiandre Gaddy's 24 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Loyola Marymount Lions 79-66
(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiandre Gaddy had 24 points in Tarleton State’s 79-66 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night.

Gaddy added 12 rebounds for the Texans (9-4). Jakorie Smith scored 21 points and added five assists. Devon Barnes was 3-of-7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Justin Wright led the Lions (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Keli Leaupepe added 16 points and two steals for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Dominick Harris had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

