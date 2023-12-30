Expert gives advice on how to avoid resolution burnout

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - While making a list of new goals for a new year can be refreshing, it can also cause stress for many people as they pile more expectations on themselves.

Jumping too quickly into new routines can be a bit overwhelming as well.

Lufkin clinical psychologist Sidney Epperson explained how to avoid resolution burnout.

He suggested coming up with two or three different resolutions and being appreciative of the progress made, even if it’s small.

“Exercise seems to be one of those things that people say I’m going to start exercising, and if you go to any of the gyms during that first three or four weeks of January, lots of people are showing up and then after that it just kind of starts trickling down,” said Epperson.

Dr. Epperson says the smaller those changes are, the easier it is to maintain those changes over time.

Resources available to help with resolutions to avoid burnout include coaches, counselors, even family and friends to help to set goals for the new year.

