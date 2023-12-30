For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Cat back home after sneakily tagging along in car for vacation, getting lost at airport

A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home safe and sound. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home safe and sound.

According to the airport, the cat named Sai – who was never supposed to be at the airport in the first place – went missing on Thursday.

Sai’s owner Hanna had recently moved to Germany to be with her husband who is stationed in the military. Hanna’s mother Karen has since been taking care of Sai.

But when Karen went to the Tampa airport Thursday to catch a flight, she was unaware that Sai had quietly tagged along in her car.

When Karen opened her car door in the airport’s parking garage, Sai jumped out and ran away.

Airport staff and police were alerted and sprang into action, searching for the cat.

Fortunately, airport workers spotted Sai in the parking garage later that night and captured him.

Sai is now in the care of a family friend until Karen returns home from her trip.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With many of us gathering with family and friends, the trend is likely to continue.
‘Potpourri’ of illnesses spreading across East Texas
11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Quavon Leeshun Adams and Shabana Lashelle Lawson
2 arrested in connection with Palestine shooting, alleged narcotics trafficking
Pea Picker Books in Tyler is selling all their stock, even hardbacks, for a dollar each.
Owner of longtime Tyler bookstore explains decision to close down

Latest News

A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from their family at...
Man accused of attempting to kidnap 4-year-old child at Walmart
A neighbor is being called a hero for helping a woman and her son escape a domestic violence...
‘He was trying to get them’: Neighbor helps woman and her son escape abusive man
A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from his family.
Florida man accused of attempting to kidnap a child at Walmart
Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Authorities release name of woman killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting