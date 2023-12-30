Authorities release name of woman killed in Lufkin officer-involved shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - DPS has released the name of the woman killed and the officer involved in a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in Lufkin on Wednesday.

At 6 p.m. on Dec. 27, an officer was dispatched to Great Oaks Apartments at 3205 Old Union Road for a report of two males who were kicking an apartment door. A short time later, a uniformed patrol officer arrived at the complex, rang the doorbell and moved away from the door to continue scanning the area for the suspects. According to Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas, a few seconds later the door opened and a woman emerged, yelling and cursing while charging forward with a gun aimed toward the officer. The officer fired four shots as she retreated, and the woman was struck and collapsed at the end of a staircase, Thomas said. The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

DPS has identified the woman as Aaliyah Anders, 26, of Lufkin, and said the officer involved was Lauren Nick, 23, also of Lufkin.

Investigation by the Texas Rangers is ongoing.

Thomas released a video statement about the incident on Thursday that included the security footage, shown below.

A woman has died following an officer-involved shooting at a Lufkin apartment complex on Wednesday.

