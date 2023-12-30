2 East Texas organizations offering free rides on New Years Eve

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - New Years Eve is a night of celebration for everything you have accomplished in the previous year and an exciting refresh for the next. But, the majority of these celebrations have one thing in common...drinking. While that can make for a fun night, the ride home after can be a fatal one. Two East Texas organizations are offering free, easy-to-call ride services for New Years Eve celebrants.

“It is 100% free. We don’t take your number or email address. It is just a goodwill effort to get you a safe ride home,” said Justin Roberts, of Roberts and Roberts Law Firm.

Both the law firm and Longview Transit are once again offering East Texas residents free rides to and from their celebrations throughout Sunday evening and Monday morning to ensure that no one is left without a safe ride home.

“Our goal is to save lives on New Years Eve and make our streets safer,” Tequita Dudley, the director of operations at Longview Transit, told our team.

The National Safety Council estimates that 375 people may die in fatal accidents this New Years, with the majority of those caused by overly confident and impaired partygoers getting behind the wheel. Consequences for driving while under the influence can result in jail time of up to 180 days in the State of Texas and worse, injury to yourself and others. You are considered legally drunk and unable to drive once at the blood alcohol level of 0.08.

“This is our 17th year in operation, and we have enjoyed every bit of it. Every year, we see an increase [in the number of] people taking the service and using it for the benefit of being safe here in Longview,” said Dudley.

Longview Transit is prepared to pick any rider up within 15 minutes and can accommodate a party of up to 35 people. And don’t worry if you partied a little too hard this year and into the next, they will also be providing buckets for any passenger who gets a little queasy on their free and safe ride home.

For Roberts and Roberts, call 903-333-ride. They are accommodating 14 counties this year and are prepared to drive hundreds of people.

For Longview Transit, call 903-753-2287, and you will be picked up within 15 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.