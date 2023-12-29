For Your Service
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Nacogdoches

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred just after midnight Friday.

According to a press release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of S. Fredonia Street and South Street, when an unidentified passenger fired multiple rounds at the officer, with at least one bullet striking the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer returned fire and the suspects fled the scene heading west.

The officer involved was uninjured in the shooting, according to police.

According to authorities, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a light-colored Chrysler 300.

As a matter of protocol, the Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate the incident. Multiple agencies are assisting the Nacogdoches Police Department to identify and locate those responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936)-560-INFO.

