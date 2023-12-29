Multiple fire departments respond to Edgewood house fire
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire departments in the Van Zandt County area responded to a house fire Friday morning.
According to the Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department’s official Facebook page, the FFD responded to mutual aid for Edgewood FD to a house fire on CR 3602 in Van Zandt County. Other agencies such as Wills Point also responded to the incident.
All occupants inside the house managed to escape - except for one dog.
Officials say that the house has been declared a total loss and say they were only able to salvage one other building.
The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.
