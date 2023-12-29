For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Multiple fire departments respond to Edgewood house fire

(Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire departments in the Van Zandt County area responded to a house fire Friday morning.

According to the Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department’s official Facebook page, the FFD responded to mutual aid for Edgewood FD to a house fire on CR 3602 in Van Zandt County. Other agencies such as Wills Point also responded to the incident.

All occupants inside the house managed to escape - except for one dog.

Officials say that the house has been declared a total loss and say they were only able to salvage one other building.

The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

(Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Smith County Jail
Female Smith County inmate becomes non-responsive, later dies at hospital
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to Great Oaks Apartments.
Woman dies after officer-involved shooting at Lufkin apartment complex
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man

Latest News

The officer involved was uninjured in the shooting.
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Nacogdoches
DRY JANUARY
Using ‘Dry January’ as tool to evaluate health, addiction
The shooting report was received on Thursday night before the mall closed. The mall was...
Arlington PD evacuates Parks Mall after reports of possible shooting
With many of us gathering with family and friends, the trend is likely to continue.
'Potpourri' of illnesses spreading across East Texas