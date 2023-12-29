Multiple fire departments respond to Edgewood house fire

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire departments in the Van Zandt County area responded to a house fire Friday morning.

According to the Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department’s official Facebook page, the FFD responded to mutual aid for Edgewood FD to a house fire on CR 3602 in Van Zandt County. Other agencies such as Wills Point also responded to the incident.

All occupants inside the house managed to escape - except for one dog.

Officials say that the house has been declared a total loss and say they were only able to salvage one other building.

The fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

(Fruitvale Volunteer Fire Department)

