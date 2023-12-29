Man sentenced for 2022 Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man pleaded guilty last week to shooting three men at the Tri-State Fair in 2022.

The men included a Potter County Sheriff’s deputy and a Potter County volunteer firefighter who were providing security.

At the Tri-State Fairgrounds, a fight broke out between two men. Officials say Eleazar Suarez ran away and officers began to chase him.

When police cornered him, they say he started shooting at deputy William Snyder, volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll and a bystander.

Deputies returned fire, wounding him.

The three deputies who shot him were not charged.

Snyder was released from the hospital two days after being admitted and Carroll was released four days after the shooting.

Suarez remained in the hospital for 21 days.

According to court records, District Judge Dee Johnson sentenced Suarez to serve three 40-year terms at the same time in prison.

Suarez will get 436 days credit for the time he served in the Potter County Detention Center waiting for trial.

