East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been another beautiful day today. Temperatures tonight will once again drop to near freezing so expect Saturday to start off with some frost. We’ll see sunny skies all day Saturday and southwest winds will help warm us up to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. A few more clouds will roll in for Sunday ahead of a cold front that will arrive Sunday night. If you’re heading out to ring in the New Year, be sure and keep the umbrella handy as a chance of rain with this front will fall right around midnight and into the early hours of Monday. Showers will be gone by daybreak on Monday with a nice, cool day. Next week’s weather pattern isn’t as quiet as this week with rain chances expected every few days and temperatures will stay at or below average for this time of the year.

