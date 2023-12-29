For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another beautiful day today.  Temperatures tonight will once again drop to near freezing so expect Saturday to start off with some frost.  We’ll see sunny skies all day Saturday and southwest winds will help warm us up to near 60 degrees by the afternoon.  A few more clouds will roll in for Sunday ahead of a cold front that will arrive Sunday night.  If you’re heading out to ring in the New Year, be sure and keep the umbrella handy as a chance of rain with this front will fall right around midnight and into the early hours of Monday.  Showers will be gone by daybreak on Monday with a nice, cool day.  Next week’s weather pattern isn’t as quiet as this week with rain chances expected every few days and temperatures will stay at or below average for this time of the year.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
With many of us gathering with family and friends, the trend is likely to continue.
‘Potpourri’ of illnesses spreading across East Texas
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Bryson Devonte Lacey and Xavier John Hill
2 charged with murder in connection with Hopkins County fentanyl death
Smith County Jail
Female Smith County inmate becomes non-responsive, later dies at hospital

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 12-29-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 12-29-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-29-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-29-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips