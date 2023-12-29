For Your Service
Dozens of Wills Point residents report missing water bills

The city’s post started with a picture of more than 50 water bills, all of which had failed to reach their destination.(City of Wills Point)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - The city addressed the issue on Friday, saying they had proof as to why the bills went missing.

The city’s post started with a picture of more than 50 water bills, all of which had failed to reach their destination.

“As you can see by the picture, numerous bills have been returned, mostly with the tag stating ‘no mail receptacle,’ a city representative said. “In researching, these addresses have never had an issue in the past.”

More than 150 bills were successfully delivered after being taken care of locally, according to the post office, but the stack in the photo was then returned to the sender.

The city apologized for the inconvenience and encouraged all residents whose mail is routed through the Dallas Post Office to sign up for electronic bills at www.willspointtx.org.

