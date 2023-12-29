For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Date, time set for Malakoff state championship parade

(Malakoff ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - The reigning 3A Division 1 state football champions will be honored by their city and school district.

The Malakoff Tigers won the school’s first football state championship on Dec. 14 with a win over Franklin. The Tigers were led by Junior Quarterback Mike Jones who had two passing touchdown passes to Chauncey Hogg and stellar defense play that only allowed one touchdown to the Lions.

Malakoff ISD and the City of Malakoff will host a parade celebrating the team on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. We have reached out to the city for information about the parade route but have not yet received a response.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
With many of us gathering with family and friends, the trend is likely to continue.
‘Potpourri’ of illnesses spreading across East Texas
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Bryson Devonte Lacey and Xavier John Hill
2 charged with murder in connection with Hopkins County fentanyl death
Smith County Jail
Female Smith County inmate becomes non-responsive, later dies at hospital

Latest News

Day 2 at the Wagstaff Classic: Jacksonville beats Tyler, All Saints take down Brownsboro
Day 2 at the Wagstaff Classic: Jacksonville beats Tyler, All Saints take down Brownsboro
Day 2 at the Wagstaff Classic: Jacksonville beats Tyler, All Saints take down Brownsboro
Day 2 at the Wagstaff Classic: Jacksonville beats Tyler, All Saints take down Brownsboro
Timpson edges Martins Mill in second round of Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament, will face Hooks...
Timpson edges Martins Mill in second round of Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament, will face Hooks Thursday night
TJC Apaches Coach Mike Marquis credits the 69-year-old event with spawning other East Texas...
69th annual Wagstaff Holiday Classic underway Wednesday