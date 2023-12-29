For Your Service
College Station toddler invited to Steelers game, surprised with Superbowl tickets

A local 4-year-old battling cancer was blessed this Christmas with the gift of a lifetime.
By Julia Lewis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local 4-year-old battling cancer was blessed this Christmas with the gift of a lifetime.

When Ivy Holmes was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 18 months old, she spent months at hospitals getting treated.

Paige Holmes, Ivy’s mom, said that Ivy brought her Pittsburgh Steelers “Terrible” towel with her to every single treatment session.

“It was always in her backpack, it was always in her suitcase, and she just knew it went with her in her bag,” said Holmes. “Anytime Ivy would finish her treatment or a phase in her plan, we would wave her towel.”

In November 2022, Ivy beat cancer.

“It’s been the best year, ever. She has been so happy, she has been so bubbly. She has grown this whole new personality that is just amazing,” said Holmes.

Despite being in Texas, Ivy is being raised a Steelers fan.

“I grew up a Steelers fan, my mother is a Steelers fan, so I’ve been a Steelers fan since I was young,” said Holmes.

When the football team’s marketing department heard Ivy’s cancer story, they were moved.

“They read her story, they loved it. Everybody cried at the table read and they wanted to do something for her,” said Holmes.

The Steelers invited Ivy out to last weekend’s game where Ivy and her mom got to go on the field.

“Everybody that we came into contact with with while we were there, every single person that we met was beyond welcoming and amazing. They made us feel so special. They went above and beyond for Ivy. They had her own custom terrible towel made and jersey made and she loved it,” she said.

It didn’t stop there. Steelers legend, Brett Keisel, surprised them with tickets to the Super Bowl.

“Brett Keisel was one of the nicest people and the thing that he said to us after we took pictures, it was just amazing,” said Holmes.

“Just to see how, how much my 4-year-old’s story is impacting other people. I mean, I have no words, ya now, it’s amazing,” said Holmes.

Holmes says if you’re struggling, hold on.

“It’s going to be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end. So just hold on, hold on to those around you, love on those around you and it’s going to be okay. Don’t be afraid to not talk about it,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

