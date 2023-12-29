For Your Service
Boil water notice issued for residents in San Augustine area

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for customers of the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation due to a mechanical issue.

This affects all customers on FM 711, CR 202, CR 203, CR 205 and CR 223 or in Harmony, Kellyville, Fountain Town and the Woodland Acres Communities.

Residents are asked to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers.

If you have any questions, contact N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation at 220 W. Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas, 75972, or call (936) 288-0489 or Charles Sharp at (936) 201-5001.

