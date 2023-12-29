For Your Service
Arlington PD evacuates Parks Mall after reports of possible shooting

The shooting report was received on Thursday night before the mall closed. The mall was evacuated.
The shooting report was received on Thursday night before the mall closed. The mall was evacuated.(Twitter)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Arlington Police Department reports they are on scene at a possible mall shooting.

The shooting was reported at Parks Mall, located at 3811 S. Cooper Street on Thursday night. The mall was evacuated and officers secured the building. They say, however, that they believe it was an isolated incident that started as a fight. They do not believe it was ever an active shooter situation.

At 9:20 p.m. police said that it appears the incident occurred in the corridor near the ice skating rink. Two people were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Officers are conducting a second sweep of the building.

Some Twitter users commented and shared videos they took while inside the mall or in the parking lot during the situation.

Arlington police investigators are working to determine what happened and who was involved.

There is no word yet on any injuries or fatalities.

