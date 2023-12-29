Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

For Your Service
Sunny/mostly sunny today. Highs in the 50s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies will continue into the afternoon with very little cloud cover expected today. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 50s, cooling into the 40s this evening, and eventually the low 30s overnight. We’ll again see sunny skies on Saturday, and temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a bit warmer, but still cool. We’ll see the return of some cloud cover on Sunday ahead of a cold front that arrives late Sunday/early Monday. We’ll welcome the new year with a cold front, and possibly a couple of showers overnight, though the rain chance is low (20%). Temperatures remain mild and slightly cooler than seasonable through most of next week. We’ll see another chance for rain in our forecast Tuesday afternoon, overnight, and into Wednesday morning. Then possibly another chance heading into the following weekend.

