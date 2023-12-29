For Your Service
2 charged with murder in connection with Hopkins County fentanyl death

Bryson Devonte Lacey
Bryson Devonte Lacey(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men have been charged with murder after a person was found dead from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

On Saturday, Braden Wooten, 21, was found dead in his home, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum.

When officers initially responded, Tatum said they found pills believed to contain fentanyl. Investigators and deputies worked to determine who provided Wooten with the pills.

Tatum said from Dec. 27 to 28, two suspects have been arrested for allegedly delivering the substance and have been charged in Wooten’s death.

Xavier John Hill, 23, and Bryson Devonte Lacey, 21, have both been charged with murder and bond has been set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

