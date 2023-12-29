For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

2 arrested in connection with Palestine shooting, alleged narcotics trafficking

Shabana Lashelle Lawson and Quavon Leeshun Adams
Shabana Lashelle Lawson and Quavon Leeshun Adams(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Two individuals from Palestine have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in November.

On Nov. 11, police responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Tennessee Avenue and W. Carolina Street, according to a release from the Palestine Police Department. Officers found a juvenile male had been shot, and he was taken to a local hospital. His name has not been released, but police said he is expected to recover.

Investigators served two search warrants for a residence in the 1000 block of Tennessee Avenue and seized evidence that included two guns, drugs, drug paraphernalia and about $3,400 in cash. Police have said they consider the items to be indicative of narcotics trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, Shabana Lashelle Lawson, 24, was arrested and charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence. She was booked into the Anderson County Jail on Dec. 8 and released the same day after posting $20,000 bond.

Quavon Leeshun Adams, 18, was also arrested in connection with the case on Dec. 15, when he was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted $75,000 bond and was released the same day.

Police have said additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
With many of us gathering with family and friends, the trend is likely to continue.
‘Potpourri’ of illnesses spreading across East Texas
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Bryson Devonte Lacey and Xavier John Hill
2 charged with murder in connection with Hopkins County fentanyl death
Smith County Jail
Female Smith County inmate becomes non-responsive, later dies at hospital

Latest News

Storm Causes Rough Waves to Crash Onto California Pier
WATCH: Strong waves crash into California pier, knocks down several pedestrians
Earlier today, organizers tested out the colorful confetti that will come down on revelers...
WATCH: Organizers test confetti ahead of Times Square NYE celebrations
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with John Johnson about closing his bookstore Pea Picker Books.
WebXtra: Owner of longtime Tyler bookstore explains decision to close down
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with John Johnson about closing his bookstore Pea Picker Books.
WebXtra: Owner of longtime Tyler bookstore explains decision to close down