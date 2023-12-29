2 arrested in connection with Palestine shooting, alleged narcotics trafficking

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Two individuals from Palestine have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in November.

On Nov. 11, police responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Tennessee Avenue and W. Carolina Street, according to a release from the Palestine Police Department. Officers found a juvenile male had been shot, and he was taken to a local hospital. His name has not been released, but police said he is expected to recover.

Investigators served two search warrants for a residence in the 1000 block of Tennessee Avenue and seized evidence that included two guns, drugs, drug paraphernalia and about $3,400 in cash. Police have said they consider the items to be indicative of narcotics trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, Shabana Lashelle Lawson, 24, was arrested and charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence. She was booked into the Anderson County Jail on Dec. 8 and released the same day after posting $20,000 bond.

Quavon Leeshun Adams, 18, was also arrested in connection with the case on Dec. 15, when he was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted $75,000 bond and was released the same day.

Police have said additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.

