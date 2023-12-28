For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WEBXTRA: Using ‘Dry January’ as tool to evaluate health, addiction

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With January 1 just days away, many will set New Year’s resolutions. A popular goal among adults is “Dry January,” an initiative where one avoids alcohol for the whole month. But one East Texas health expert says it may not be the best approach for everyone.

Our Kristine Guevara spoke with Chris Legg at Alethia Counseling to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
Police are investigating a death following a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Tyler police investigate death following 1-vehicle crash
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

A variety of viruses are spreading throughout East Texas, including flu, RSV and Covid.
Seasonal illnesses continue to spread through East Texas
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
The National Alliance on Mental Illness says three out of five Americans feel like their...
East Texas psychologist gives tips for dealing with ‘blue holidays’
The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti...
Dress-up playsets, slime recalled ahead of Christmas