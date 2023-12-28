For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Lufkin financial expert gives money-saving tips for 2024

If one of your new year resolutions involves budgeting – be sure to include your subscriptions because you can easily forget them and they can easily add up.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If one of your new year resolutions involves budgeting – be sure to include your subscriptions because you can easily forget them and they can easily add up.

As KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis reports – experts advise evaluting how much those monthly subscriptions cost before the end of year.

She spoke with Legacy Institute for Financial Education Executive Director and financial coach, Joseph Ceasar on how to do this.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
Police are investigating a death following a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Tyler police investigate death following 1-vehicle crash
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
A variety of viruses are spreading throughout East Texas, including flu, RSV and Covid.
Seasonal illnesses continue to spread through East Texas
Murder suspect involved in standoff with authorities in San Jacinto County
Murder suspect involved in standoff with authorities in San Jacinto County
WEBXTRA: Using 'Dry January' as tool to evaluate health, addiction
WEBXTRA: Using ‘Dry January’ as tool to evaluate health, addiction
WEBXTRA: Using 'Dry January' as tool to evaluate health, addiction
WEBXTRA: Using 'Dry January' as tool to evaluate health, addiction