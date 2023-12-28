Angelina County jail expansion project moves ahead with 3 bids on table

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Back in May, Angelina County Commissioners moved to modify their agreement with architectural firm DRG to develop plans to expand the Angelina County Jail.

After approving a bidding process for contractors in October, commissioners now have three bids on the table.

“Our bids came in very well. We were very happy with the bids. Based on our architectural estimate it was considerably lower,” says Angelina County Judge Keith Wright.

Angelina County Commissioners anticipated it would take $19 million to bring the jail’s capacity up from 279 to 504 beds.

Bids were received from Butler-Cohen, CDI Contractors, and Tegrity Contractors with a time frame of 396, 365, and 400 days for each respective contractor.

“This is a floor plan layout of the proposed expansion to the jail. This area in blue is the additional bed space that is planned for the 225 additional inmates,” says Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman.

After receiving lower than expected bids, Judge Wright says they’ll be able to complete the full project instead of having to go with cheaper, less effective options.

“We originally were looking at $10M from the ARPA grant, $3M from county cash fund balance, and then $6M from a tax note,” says Wright.

Now, Judge Wright says he thinks they can pay for the project without the cash fund balance, and without a tax increase on the tax note. All that’s left now is to decide which contractor will be awarded the bid.

“So, we created a committee, we’ll go over each bid and we’ll look at their qualifications, their experience, and we’ll submit that to commissioners court for approval,” says Wright.

County Judge Wright says that because of the low bids, commissioners will be looking at repairing the roof of the jail, as well.

According to Wright, a bid could be selected as soon as January 23, with the expansion hoping to be completed sometime in 2025.

Sheriff Tom Selman shared plans for the Angelina County jail expansion project with KTRE 9′s Tyre White.

