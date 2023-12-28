Trial date set after man accused in Tyler shooting death withdraws from plea deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Court dates have been announced for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a 2021 robbery.

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 29, has been accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during a robbery that took place on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Zaccheus Keion Dunn, 26, of Tyler, was also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.

In December, 2023, Scroggins was offered a plea deal of 38 years, which he accepted and signed. However, he then had a “change of heart” and withdrew his plea.

As a result, his trial has been scheduled for Jan. 16 in Judge Kerry Russell’s court, with jury selection to take place on Jan. 11. Scroggins faces life in prison without parole. He has been in Smith County Jail since July 25, 2021, with bond set at $1,000,000.

Smith County criminal records show Scroggins’ co-defendant, Dunn, also has a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 16. Dunn also remains in the Smith County Jail with $1,000,000 bond, after having been booked on May 14, 2021.

