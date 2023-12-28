Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is a cold start to our Thursday as overnight lows range in the lower to middle 30s. Before you head out for the day, be sure you’ve got a decent coat on as it will be breezy and quite chilly all day today! Northwest winds will blow at 10-15+ mph at times which will severely limit our daytime heating, meaning most of the area will likely only climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon, but feeling even chillier thanks to the added wind chill from our northwest breeze. Winds will taper off later this evening, but with clear skies that also means a fast drop in temps, with most waking up to upper 20s and low 30s on Friday morning. Once again, be sure you’ve got somewhere warm for any outdoor pets as they will absolutely need it. Friday will be mild and sunny with highs in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll trend a bit warmer on Saturday as highs climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunday looks to be a mild and comfy final day of 2023 with afternoon temps topping off in the lower to middle 60s! A few showers will be possible late in the day as well as overnight Sunday into Monday due to a quick moving cold front, meaning if you have any outdoor plans to ring in the new year then you might want an indoor “plan b” just to be safe. Next week (and year) starts off on a dry note, but better rain chances will return to Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday thanks to another upper-level disturbance. Stay warm today, y’all!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.