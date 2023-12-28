For Your Service
Randall County officials: Suspect stole more than 750 gallons of diesel

By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons involved in stealing more than 750 gallons of diesel from a convenience store.

Officials say the crime happened around 1:30 a.m. on December 23.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, a van pulled into the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541 and parked directly over the fuel tanks.

Under the rear bumper is a large mud flap concealing underneath the car.

Officials say the person in the van then pumped around 752 gallons of diesel from the holding fuel tank and into a tank inside the car.

The van is a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate BWT-7309.

The van has a faded hood and is missing the two front hub caps.

If you know where to find this car, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5767.

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

