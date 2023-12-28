NRF anticipates $148 billion in holiday retail returns

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There are plenty of reasons why one might return a gift after the holidays. Maybe that sweater your mom got you didn’t fit just right or maybe that hat you got your dad wasn’t the color you thought he wanted.

Whatever the reason, returns are costing retailers money, especially the smaller ones.

“When somebody returns something it takes immediately out of our profit and a lot of time that money has already been deposited or used for something else, that just immediately has a negative impact,” the owner of ‘Haute as Ice Boutique’ in Lufkin, Chloe Shofner, said.

According to the National Retail Federation, total returns for the retail industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023.

Like many retailers, Haute as Ice Boutique is trying to keep returns at a minimum.

Shofner says she even tries to be flexible when a customer is unhappy with a product.

“With being a small business, I think people understand that exchanges are more common than returns,” Shofner said. “Call me and let me know and if it’s just a size swap we can take care of it right then.”

The NRF found for every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer racks up $145 million in merchandise returns.

Online sales do see a higher return rate, with $247 billion of merchandise purchased online returned.

“We rarely really have anybody who wants to return for a refund,” Shofner said. “Being a small business owner, we’re just not set up to really accommodate that.”

At Haute as Ice Boutique, Shofner says you have 14 days to bring an item back for an in-store exchange, or for a store credit.

Shofner says she wants to accommodate customers as much as possible to keep from seeing an item returned to her store.

“That’s why in January, we do extend it out,” Shofner said. “Pretty much all January long they can come in and exchange things if they have something from Christmas that didn’t work.”

The NRF says that the holiday season can also be exploited by those looking to make fraudulent returns. Retailers anticipate nearly $25 billion dollars in fraudulent returns, making up 16.5 percent of total holiday returns.

