For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Gas prices will continue to fall in 2024, predictions say

GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.
GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.(89Stocker via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gasoline prices will drop in 2024 for the second year in a row, according to projections from GasBuddy.

The industry tracker predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump next year.

It projects an average price per gallon of $3.38 in the upcoming election year.

That would be 13 cents less than this year, and a big drop from 2022′s average per gallon of $3.95.

The forecast is good news for consumers, who are highly sensitive to swings in the cost of living, especially at the gas pump.

Average yearly spending per household will fall to an estimated $2,407, down 2% from 2023 and over 12% from 2022.

A couple years ago, gasoline prices skyrocketed to record highs as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set off global shockwaves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
Police are investigating a death following a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Tyler police investigate death following 1-vehicle crash
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man
Brian Tirado
Tyler police arrest DWI suspect following pursuit, crash

Latest News

A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
East Texas firework shop sees increase of shoppers ahead of New Year’s celebration
East Texas firework shop sees increase of shoppers ahead of New Year’s celebration
East Texas firework shop sees increase of shoppers ahead of New Year’s celebration
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
‘We just can’t believe it’: Family mourns during holidays as 2 brothers killed just days apart