Female Smith County inmate becomes non-responsive, later dies at hospital

Smith County Jail
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday just after noon, a female inmate had a medical emergency, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office says.

The woman, identified as Susan Taylor, 58, lost consciousness in the day room at the jail and a medical emergency was called out. Smith County medical personnel quickly responded and began lifesaving measure such as CPR and using a defibrillator (AED), according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

UT Health EMS arrived shortly thereafter and ultimately took her to UT Health emergency room. She died while at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Precinct 1 constable arrived and ordered an autopsy be performed. Taylor was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler.

The Texas Rangers will be investigating the in-custody death, per protocol.

