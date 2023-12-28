For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been beautiful but chilly today thanks to the northwest winds!  Those winds will begin to calm down a bit tonight, but that means temperatures will be dropping below freezing for most of East Texas.  We’ll start off frosty Friday morning, but see lots of sunshine and a little bit of a warm up with temperatures back in the 50s for Friday afternoon.  Even warmer for the weekend with afternoon temperatures reaching the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.  Then, another cold front moves through Sunday night.  There will be a chance for a few brief showers just in time to ring in the new year, but any rain moves out quickly Monday morning with cooler than average temperatures and more rain chances next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
Police are investigating a death following a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Tyler police investigate death following 1-vehicle crash
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 12-28-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 12-28-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips