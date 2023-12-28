East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been beautiful but chilly today thanks to the northwest winds! Those winds will begin to calm down a bit tonight, but that means temperatures will be dropping below freezing for most of East Texas. We’ll start off frosty Friday morning, but see lots of sunshine and a little bit of a warm up with temperatures back in the 50s for Friday afternoon. Even warmer for the weekend with afternoon temperatures reaching the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Then, another cold front moves through Sunday night. There will be a chance for a few brief showers just in time to ring in the new year, but any rain moves out quickly Monday morning with cooler than average temperatures and more rain chances next week.

