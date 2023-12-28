East Texans experience Azalea District ‘Trial of Lights’ through horse-drawn carriage rides

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Tyler, you have may have heard of the Azalea District ‘Trail of Lights’, where the neighborhood is lit up for the holiday season. Many will drive by to see it, but one East Texas group is kicking it old school and taking people on a horse-drawn carriage ride through the attraction.

That is Cowboy’s Carriages, putting on this holiday experience for all ages. You can find the activity behind Bergfeld Park. Owner Mark Massaro and his crew come from Brownsboro and have been bringing the fun to Tyler for three years.

“I have people that come back every year because they have such a good experience.” said Massaro.

East Texans can choose from four different routes. There is a total of three carriages, drawn by four horses who are said to be wearing....diapers.

Massaro added, “That’s so they don’t put the poop on the streets. Where you see those black things on the back of Batman and Robin, they look like they’re capes. They think they’re capes. They’re really diapers.”

But that did not stop East Texans from riding.

“We’ve always wanted to do a carriage ride. And then we find out that they was doing it over here. And I said well wow, we just going to come on over and get on it and ride it,” said one East Texan.

Another East Texan said, “It was awesome. We are actually from Brownsboro ourselves. So we heard they’re from Brownsboro so that was exciting, and we wanted to try it out and it was just as magical as what we thought it would be.”

The thing that drives the group to bring it back each year is the reaction of the community.

“We love to do it just because of the smiles on the kids’ faces. It’s not always about the money, it’s about the kids. And we let the kids get up there and actually drive the horses. It makes it an experience they can’t get nowhere else,” said Massaro.

To learn more about the horse-drawn carriage rides in the Azalea District and other Rose City Christmas events, click here.

