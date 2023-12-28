East Texans celebrate day two of Kwanzaa

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Day two of Kwanzaa will be celebrated Wednesday night across the US and in East Texas, too.

Often mistaken as a replacement for Christmas, East Texans will join the African American Cultural Events Committee to celebrate Kwanzaa at the Tyler Public Library for seven days.

Nacogdoches resident Helena Abdullah said, “Everything that deals with Kwanzaa deals with our roots, our African roots. The colors, the family traditional things, the food.”

Started by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966, Kwanzaa was built on seven principles celebrated on seven days highlighting what it means to be African and human.

“The first state is Umoji; unity, Kujichagulia which is self-determination, Ujima; collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa; cooperative economics, Nia; purpose, creativity; Kuumba, and the last one is Imani which is faith,” said Abdullah.

Now in day two of Kwanzaa, it honors self-determination also known as Kujichagulia.

According to African American cultural events committee public relations correspondent Ch’Tory Buckner, it means to define ourselves, name ourselves, create for ourselves and speak for ourselves.

“We’re no longer being silenced and afraid to speak up. We believe in ourselves. We have self-determination to push and persevere past the obstacles that we see that are taking place among African Americans.”

Buckner lists the colors associated with each principle.

“Umoji that’s the black candle. Kujichagulia is the red candle. Ujima is the green candle. Ujamaa is the red candle. Nia is the green candle. Kuumba is the red candle and Imani is the green candle” said Buckner.

Abdullah has been involved in Kwanzaa events throughout the years to celebrate the African American culture in east Texas.

“I want Kwanzaa to be something that people look forward to. We look forward to Christmas, let’s look forward to Kwanzaa, too,” said Abdullah.

The African American Cultural Events Committee will continue their Kwanzaa celebration until January 1 at the Tyler Public Library from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Tonight, they’ll be celebrating day two.

