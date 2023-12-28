For Your Service
A Better East Texas - Border Crisis

The struggle surrounding border security between border states, specifically Texas, and the U-S government has taken another step up recently.
By Pat Stacey
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The struggle surrounding border security between border states, specifically Texas, and the U-S government has taken another step up recently. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law that goes into effect in March that gives state troopers the right to arrest those that cross the border illegally. Legal challenges are following but this is the latest in a series of salvos between Texas and the federal government. This move comes in the wake of more than 200-thousand documented migrant border encounters in the month of November. We may debate solutions but not debatable is that we are another record pace for illegal crossings. Every state in the lower 48 is feeling the impact of this. It is straining an already fragile economy. Another recently singed law raises the minimum punishment for smuggling immigrants or operating a stash house from two years to ten years. A big jump that is targeting the cartels and other organizing entities. Who knows if it will have an impact. The federal government’s chief duty is to protect the border and the Biden administration and congress must come together with this goal in mind. It hasn’t happened yet and as voters, we the people need to have a long memory on who is not genuinely working for a solution. That and only that threat seems to be the catalyst to cause action on this front. If for no other reason than it is the humane and compassionate thing to do, we must have a solution to this crisis. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

