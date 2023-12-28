Aldi, Ross among several stores coming soon to Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine announced Thursday afternoon that several well-known chain stores will be moving in next year.

In a Facebook post, the city posted an image that read “the following companies will be setting up shop within our city in 2024.” The photo included logos from Ross, Ulta, Marshalls, and Aldi.

The city did not say exactly when or where these stores would be opening, but did say they are “coming soon.”

