69th annual Wagstaff Holiday Classic underway Wednesday

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday at TJC the Wagstaff Classic, the first game was between Grace Community and Cumberland Academy Knights.  TJC Apaches Coach Mike Marquis credits the 69-year-old event with spawning other East Texas holiday basketball tournaments.

“Oh, no question, I think that this was the only tournament in town for a lot of years, and then it’s hard to accommodate every possible team, no matter how hard  you try, so it branched out outwards. All that’s good for the kids, it’s great for communities, and it’s very good for high school basketball,” Marquis said.

And Grace coach Eddie Francis said he’s proud of his team and grateful to Coach Marquis.

“Very proud of them, they’re starting to believe they can win no matter who they play--- and that’s a lot of fun to see ... I can’t thank Coach Marquis and his staff enough. It’s just a lot of fun to be a part of such a prestigious event. and we appreciate him and TJC for putting it on every year.”

