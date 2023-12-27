For Your Service
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth

Nichole Ann Green
Nichole Ann Green(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green, 24, on Dec. 26 and charged her with murder and endangering a child in the death of an 8-month-old girl.

Police began investigating the baby’s death on Oct. 12, 2023, in the 900 Block of Camp Drive.

Green was charged after an autopsy report determined the child died from the “toxic effects of methamphetamine.”

Green was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 26, 2023.

Green, who is also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, is being held without bond at the McLennan County Jail.

No further information was provided by police.

