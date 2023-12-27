Tyler police arrest DWI suspect following pursuit, crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police arrested a Tyler man following a pursuit out of a nightclub and a wreck on South Palmer Avenue early Wednesday.

Brian Francisco Tirado, 28, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He is being held on a collective bond of $5,500.

According to Tyler Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh, police pursued a DWI suspect from XL’N on Fifth, located at 2109 East Fifth Street, just before 1 a.m.

Erbaugh said the pursuit went outside the city limits, but Tirado then came back into the city and wrecked in the 900 block of South Palmer Avenue.

After he was medically cleared at the hospital, Tirado was booked into the Smith County Jail.

