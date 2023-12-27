For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Randall County officials arrest suspect, report finding meth and fentanyl during search

Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a suspect after finding meth and fentanyl while conducting a search.

On December 21, members of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a narcotics search warrant.

Deputies report finding meth and fentanyl during the search, and they arrested one person for felony drug distribution charges.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was on parole through the State of Texas until 2039. This is the second arrest in two weeks for the Special Operations Unit where the suspect was serving a lengthy parole sentence.

If you would like to report any suspicious activity in Randall County, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office SOU at (806) 468-5862.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
1 killed in wreck on Old Henderson Hwy in Chapel Hill
Police are investigating a death following a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Tyler police investigate death following 1-vehicle crash
Frank Serrato
Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man
Five people, including two children, from Georgia are among a total of six killed in this...
6 dead, 3 injured in Johnson County crash
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Police officer Rodney Smith about a new 3D scanning...
WebXtra: Longview Police employees new 3D scanner for investigations
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Police officer Rodney Smith about a new 3D scanning...
WebXtra: Longview Police employs new 3D scanner for investigations