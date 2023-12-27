Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - The pilot who died after his private plane went down in a neighborhood on Tuesday night has been identified.

Texas DPS says the pilot and sole occupant of the plane was Roger D. Turner, 60, of Edgewood.

The DPS preliminary investigation found that on December 26, at around 6:00 p.m., a privately-owned aircraft crashed in the area of 114 Private Road 7005, Edgewood. The plane came to rest, striking a house near the airstrip and causing minor damage to the home. No one was in the home at the time of the plane crash, DPS said.

Turner was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are en route to the scene to conduct their investigation. Texas State Troopers are providing security at the crash site.

Previous reporting: Pilot did not survive after aircraft went down in Edgewood neighborhood

