Investigation underway for two drive-by shootings in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department has shared information related to two drive-by shootings this month.

The following is a news release from the City of Brenham:

The Brenham Police Department released today, December 22, 2023, details about an incident occurring on December 8, 2023, at approximately 4:36 pm. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Brenham Village Apartments. The Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was contacted, and an investigation began.

Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that two juveniles and one adult were inside a black 4-door passenger car and had fired multiple shots in the direction of a group of individuals, including juveniles and adults, located on Park View Street. Multiple shots were fired back from the group of people toward the vehicle, and then additional shots were fired from the vehicle toward the apartment buildings. The vehicle then fled the scene. The vehicle was later located in the 800 block of Independence Street.

Shortly after this incident, an additional drive-by shooting occurred at approximately 5:10 pm, in the 800 block of Independence Street. It is believed that this second drive-by shooting was retaliatory. With the assistance of the Washington County Attorney’s Office, three juveniles involved in the incident were arrested and detained for deadly conduct, and two adults were arrested for deadly conduct. The other individuals involved in this incident have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Both investigations are ongoing. If you have any information about these incidents, contact Detective Anderson with the Brenham Police Department at (979) 337-7370.

