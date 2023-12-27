Henderson police investigate pedestrian's death

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police are investigating a man’s death after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

According to a press release, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of U.S. 79 at 7:45 p.m.

Paramedics treated the man and then took him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police say the driver has been cooperative with the investigation.

