For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Henderson police investigate pedestrian's death

Texas Police Lights
Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police are investigating a man’s death after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

According to a press release, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of U.S. 79 at 7:45 p.m.

Paramedics treated the man and then took him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police say the driver has been cooperative with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
Frank Serrato
Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment
Henderson County family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Tyler Trash Truck Driver James Williamson about a two-year-old’s...
Tyler garbage truck driver, 2-year old form friendship
Texas Police Lights
Broaddus man killed after driver hits tree

Latest News

Authorities on scene of fatal wreck on Old Henderson Hwy in Chapel Hill
Authorities on scene of fatal wreck on Old Henderson Hwy in Chapel Hill
Authorities on scene of fatal wreck on Old Henderson Hwy in Chapel Hill
Police are investigating a death following a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Tyler police investigate death following 1-vehicle crash
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: Sunshine and cool temperatures