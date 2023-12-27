For Your Service
Authorities on scene of fatal wreck on Old Henderson Hwy in Chapel Hill

Fatal wreck on Old Henderson Hwy in Chapel Hill
Fatal wreck on Old Henderson Hwy in Chapel Hill(Phillip Stouts)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a fatal wreck near Old Henderson Highway in Chapel Hill.

According to authorities, the wreck occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning on CR 220 and Old Henderson Highway east of CR 289 and Wolfe Lane in Chapel Hill. Officials say that at least one person has died as a result of the wreck. No further injuries were reported.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area to prevent further traffic congestion.

