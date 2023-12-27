Authorities on scene of fatal wreck on Old Henderson Hwy in Chapel Hill

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a fatal wreck near Old Henderson Highway in Chapel Hill.

According to authorities, the wreck occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning on CR 220 and Old Henderson Highway east of CR 289 and Wolfe Lane in Chapel Hill. Officials say that at least one person has died as a result of the wreck. No further injuries were reported.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area to prevent further traffic congestion.

