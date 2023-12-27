The African American Cultural Events Committee adds a Kwanzaa tree for the first time as part of weeklong celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the second day of Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African American’s ancestral roots. The African American Cultural Events Committee has brought this cultural holiday to East Texans for 40 years.

“Kwanzaa is not a substitute for Christmas, we celebrate Christmas first on the 25th... Kwanzaa starts the next day the 26th,” said Patricia Record member of this nonprofit.

Patricia has been celebrating this holiday for over 20 years.

“Teaches us culture and we want to learn our customs it’s about family, friends, and the nation,” said Patricia.

In this year’s celebration, they will be including a Kwanzaa tree for the first time, which is decorated to represent this holiday.

“It teaches me pride, we have the dolls, also black is beautiful it gives me encouragement,” said Patricia.

The holiday was created in 1966, it’s a non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots that celebrates seven core principles:

• Unity

• Self-Determination

• Collective Work and Responsibility

• Cooperative Economics

• Purpose

• Creativity

• Faith

Each day a principle is highlighted.

“This is the kinara, light a candle every night starting with black,” said Patricia.

The Kinara is on top of the table as part of the setup for this year's celebration. (Source: KLTV staff)

The candles represent the people, the struggle, and the future as well as the seven principles.

The African American Cultural Events Committee will be having a Kwanzaa celebration tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tyler Public Library, inside Taylor Auditorium.

The event is open to the public and will go on through January 1st.

