For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

6 dead, 3 injured in Johnson County crash

Five people, including two children, from Georgia are among a total of six killed in this...
Five people, including two children, from Georgia are among a total of six killed in this crash in Johnson County, Texas.(Contributed)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE, Texas (KLTV) - Six people are dead, including two children, and 3 others injured following a car accident in Johnson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened west of Cleburne near County Road 1119 and U.S. Highway 67 when a minivan collided with a pickup truck head-on.

A total of seven people were in the minivan, with only one surviving in critical condition. Two 17-year-old boys identified as Luke Resecker and Preston Glass, both from Glen Rose, were in the pickup truck; both survived but were taken to hospitals in Fort Worth with severe injuries. Resecker was identified as the driver and was wearing his seatbelt. Glass was the occupant and is listed as not wearing his seatbelt.

According to the preliminary report, on Tuesday afternoon the driver of the pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 67 near County Road 1119 when they entered the northbound lane in a no-passing area. The minivan was in the same area, traveling north, and collided head-on with the pickup truck.

DPS identified the driver of the minivan as 28-year-old Rushil Barri, of Irving. He was among those killed in the initial crash. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The five other deceased were identified as individuals from Alpharetta, Georgia:

  • 9-year-old girl
  • 10-year-old boy
  • 36-year-old man
  • 60-year-old woman
  • 64-year-old man

The surviving passenger was also identified as being from Alpharetta, Georgia.

DPS says it is working with Georgia State Police to identify the victims’ next-of-kin. When the next-of-kin have been notified an update will be released with more information.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot of aircraft that crashed into Van Zandt County home did not survive, DPS says
11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
Police are investigating a death following a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Tyler police investigate death following 1-vehicle crash
Frank Serrato
Indictment alleges former Coffee City mayor withheld info on criminal history, employment
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car

Latest News

Elmer James Williamson, Jr.
Jury sentences Lufkin man to life in prison for murder of Javinsky Lampkin, assault of 3 others
Heading into 2024, experts are predicting looming closures of childcare programs in Texas....
East Texas parents face looming daycare closures in 2024
11-year-old driver killed in 1-vehicle crash east of Tyler
Texas DPS, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at scene of plane crash
Pilot killed after plane crashed in neighborhood identified as Edgewood man