6 dead, 3 injured in Johnson County crash

CLEBURNE, Texas (KLTV) - Six people are dead, including two children, and 3 others injured following a car accident in Johnson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened west of Cleburne near County Road 1119 and U.S. Highway 67 when a minivan collided with a pickup truck head-on.

A total of seven people were in the minivan, with only one surviving in critical condition. Two 17-year-old boys identified as Luke Resecker and Preston Glass, both from Glen Rose, were in the pickup truck; both survived but were taken to hospitals in Fort Worth with severe injuries. Resecker was identified as the driver and was wearing his seatbelt. Glass was the occupant and is listed as not wearing his seatbelt.

According to the preliminary report, on Tuesday afternoon the driver of the pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 67 near County Road 1119 when they entered the northbound lane in a no-passing area. The minivan was in the same area, traveling north, and collided head-on with the pickup truck.

DPS identified the driver of the minivan as 28-year-old Rushil Barri, of Irving. He was among those killed in the initial crash. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The five other deceased were identified as individuals from Alpharetta, Georgia:

9-year-old girl

10-year-old boy

36-year-old man

60-year-old woman

64-year-old man

The surviving passenger was also identified as being from Alpharetta, Georgia.

DPS says it is working with Georgia State Police to identify the victims’ next-of-kin. When the next-of-kin have been notified an update will be released with more information.

